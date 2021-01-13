Masiphumelele residents receive much needed Temporary structures

Today at 16:05 Ground Up: Here’s how to fight anti-vaccine propaganda Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up

Today at 16:20 Covid-19 and the delay to university starting: UCT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sue Harrison - .Deputy Vice Chancellor at UCT

Today at 16:55 Using public wifi services - is it safe? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Thompson-Davy - Tech writer and editor

Today at 17:05 Charles Parry on the continuation of the booze ban under level 3 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 17:20 Greg Mills: The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

Today at 17:45 Lesley Stones: The curious incident of the second-hand bookshop in lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lesley Stones - Travel And Leisure Writer at Business Day

Christy Loedolff - Owner of Liberty Books in Grabouw

Today at 18:09 SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls of "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles de Wet - Partner at PwC

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

Today at 18:13 Non-alcoholic drinks muscling in SA beverage sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sean O'Connor - Director at Mindful Drinking SA

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Anoj Singh at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 18:48 Telegram exceeds 500 million active users The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

