Ugandan elections

Guest : John Faul | Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Masala Ramabulana |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Prof Mignon McCulloch |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lebogang Montjane |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Chris Nissen |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Sanusha NaiduLISTEN TO PODCAST
CapeTalk hosted president Cyril Ramaphosa following the ANC’s January 8 statement: 702’s Clement Manyathela and Eyewitness News’ Tshidi Madia asked Ramaphosa about the war against Coronavirus, plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC.LISTEN TO PODCAST