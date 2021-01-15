DBE on the anouncement that Schools will be

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
How might the absence of extra-curricular sports impact on physical development of kids?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Warwick Cross - Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news look ahead to Biden Inauguration and the latest video on CNN implicating Trump in Capitol Building
Today with Kieno Kammies
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:20
Flower Wholesalers cannot meet demand for chrysanthemum coffin sprays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Ansen Lambrecht - Owner of Ansen Flowers and Wholesalers
Today at 10:33
Tech with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
PROFILE NCC addresses "scam" concerns
Today with Kieno Kammies
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:32
JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each week.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Sam Paddock
Today at 11:45
Latest from advertising world with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:50
Music with Loufi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Loufi - Music Artist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
