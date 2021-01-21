Public Protector charged with 3 counts of Perjury

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: : Ways to make safety part of your fitness and training
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 05:10
CWU will go ahead with a total blackout at SABC on Friday
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 05:46
Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Ginger prices shoot through the roof
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Lubbe - Farmer, Sabie Valley Ginger
Today at 06:40
2021: restaurant battle for Covid insurance cover continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anel Bestbier - Director at Thomson Wilkes Attorneys
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: RIP Minister Jackson Mthembu
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 07:20
Public Protector in the dock
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Covid wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 08:21
City Faves : Cape Town Rocks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara van Rijsewijk - Co-founder at Cape Town Rocks Facebook Group
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Virgin Active respond to Aircon issue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Biden Administration & Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 15:40
Global insect numbers plummeting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Deputy Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at University Of Capetown
Today at 17:45
Music: Year of Dogs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Van Graan
