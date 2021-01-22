Biden Administration scraps anti abortion funding rule

Guest : Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng - Consultant at Nalane for Reproductive Justice and Member of the SRJC |
Guest : Kyle de Klerk | Director: Sports Commercial & Business, The Walt Disney Company Africa |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Billy Domingo | Festival Director at Cape Town International Jazz Festival |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Naeem Jeenah | Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Senzo Mzila | Spokesperson for the KZN MEC Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Tom Ellman | MSF Southern Africa Unit |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Kobus Laubscher |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ndileka Cola, IPID Spokesperson |LISTEN TO PODCAST