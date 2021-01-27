Covid-cases stabilising. Time to open up?

Guests : Prof Salim Abdool Karim |
Prof Richard Calland
Guest : Oz Desai | General Manager at Corporate Traveller |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Jonathan AyacheLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Anesca SmithLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Richard Mamabolo | Spokesperson at Popcru |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Barry Gilder |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dianne Kohler Barnard |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Matshela Koko | Former Eskom CEO
Maushami Chetty | Lawyer and CEO at Aarya Legal |
Guest : Prof Adam Winstock | Founder and CEO at Global Drug Survey (GDS) |LISTEN TO PODCAST