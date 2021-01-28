Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:09
SA corporates offloading assets to to build up cash buffers? How are business leaders are dealing with crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 18:13
MIC Commits $10m to Knife Capital’s African Series B Expansion Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How to protect your wine investment during uncertain times
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christelle Colman - MD at Elite Risk Acceptances
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- How to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Latest Local
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigg... 9 February 2021 4:40 PM
New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found. 9 February 2021 2:43 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission

Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission

28 January 2021 12:14 PM

Guest : Lawson Naidoo, Consitutional law analyst - Casac


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Why is the Tanzanian President refusing to acknowledge Covid-19?

9 February 2021 12:57 PM

Guest : Elinor Sisulu |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government coming for child maintenance defaulters

9 February 2021 12:49 PM

Guest : Josephine Peta | Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and                                                                               Constitutional Development |
              Felicity Guest | Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

4 Nyanga boys drown after falling into a hole while playing under N2 bridge - ward councillor speaks

9 February 2021 12:32 PM

Guest : Khaya Yozi |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consistent failure & negligence by police when it comes to dealing with sexual assault cases

9 February 2021 12:28 PM

Guest : Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for                                                    Applied Legal Studies, Wits University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPU on battle in crime intel.

9 February 2021 12:23 PM

Guest : Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One SA urges MPs to vote in favour of the Direct Elections Bill

9 February 2021 12:19 PM

Guest : Mmusi Maimane |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parly briefing: Direct Elections Bill

9 February 2021 12:16 PM

Guest : Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India

8 February 2021 1:00 PM

Guest : Amitabh Sinha | Editor at The Indian Express |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does a glacier break work

8 February 2021 12:56 PM

Guest : Olev Orheim |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plea to urgently declare R600m Northern Cape flood damage provincial disaster

8 February 2021 12:47 PM

Guest : Nicol Jansen | President at Agri Northern Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

4 families mourn the death of young boys who fell in hole near Borcherds Quarry

9 February 2021 5:08 PM

Converse giving away R1mn towards kicking student debt in SA

9 February 2021 3:23 PM

Owner of Buccaneers Bar in EL arrested for flouting lockdown rules

9 February 2021 2:25 PM

