Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission

Guest : Lawson Naidoo, Consitutional law analyst - Casac
Guest : Elinor Sisulu |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Josephine Peta | Senior Legal Admin Officer at Justice and Constitutional Development |
Felicity Guest | Founder at Child Maintenance Difficulties in South Africa |
Guest : Khaya Yozi |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Sheena Swemmer | Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mmusi Maimane |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Amitabh Sinha | Editor at The Indian Express |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Olev Orheim |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nicol Jansen | President at Agri Northern Cape |LISTEN TO PODCAST