Legal implications: Matric Rage super spreaders

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |
Guest : Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Wim Delva |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Wendy Alberts| CEO of RASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Leon du Bruyn | President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Siphiwe Dlamini | Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sipho MabuseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Jacques Vosloo | Owner at Mabu Vinyl |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Xiaomei Havard | Member of Parliament at African National Congress |LISTEN TO PODCAST