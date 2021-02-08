Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Myanmar coup - what led to this?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Melissa Crouch - Professor and Associate Dean Research Faculty of Law and Justice at University Of New South Wales
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Effect of lifting of alcohol ban on law enforcement and hospitals
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 10:45
Alternative to Salary Advances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simon Ward
Today at 11:05
GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eero Tarjanne
Shiela Yabo
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Advance payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Navin Laslab, Director Remuneration and Administration, North West University
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Hunger and appetite
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
