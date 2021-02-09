SAPU on battle in crime intel.

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:46
Florist experience: Valentine's Day during a pandemic
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ryan Bacher - Md at Netflorist
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Bold and the Beautiful marks 8000th episode!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Scott Clifton
Today at 06:44
Valentine's Weekend at 24 Station Street
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mynhardt Joubert - Chef Patron at Stasie Street Kitchen and Cathedral Cellar Kitchen
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: New minimum wages gazetted
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Truter
Today at 07:20
Tragic deaths of four young boys hits community hard.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zama Mati
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: The future of plastic alternatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sudhakar Muniyasamy - Senior Researcher in Biodegradable Plastics at Council For Scientific & Industrial Research
Anton Hanekom - Executive Director at Plastics Sa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest-Western Cape government and United States Trade and Investment Partnership
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Mental distress on the rise in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye - psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASO
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Home Affairs proposes new draft ID identity management policy
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:37
ECD stimulus relief fund - South African Childcare Association responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anton Van Der Merwe - Chairperson at South African Childcare Association
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
