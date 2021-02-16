ConCourt must impose jail term if Zuma is in contempt of court: Zondo

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Today at 10:08
Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed' The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary. 16 February 2021 7:25 PM
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma must 'face the music' says legal expert as Zondo guns for his imprisonment Zuma skipped the Zondo Inquiry hearing again on Monday, leading to the commission to call for him to be found in contempt of cour 16 February 2021 8:45 AM
'ANC flip-flopping on step aside resolution because everyone is going to fall' Political analyst Xolani Dube believes that the ANC has no true desire to implement the step aside resolution for corrupt members. 15 February 2021 7:04 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
5 tips for saving thousands of rands each month Naked co-founder Ernest North shares five money-saving tips to stretch your rands further than you ever imagined possible. 16 February 2021 3:23 PM
Coffee production costs are spiking - supply chains are holding up Migrant workers struggling to get to farms is causing a spike in production costs, says Robert Coles (Rosetta Roastery). 16 February 2021 2:32 PM
View all Business
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kolisi confirms departure from WP Rugby: 'Now is the time to spread my wings' Siya Kolisi says it has been a great privilege being a part of the Western Province Rugby Union for the past 11 years. 15 February 2021 3:41 PM
Under-ice freediving champ opens up about battle with addiction and depression “Don’t let depression and addiction get in the way of your dreams. No matter how hard things get, you can get through them." 12 February 2021 12:41 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
View all Sport
Oprah secures exclusive sit-down with Meghan and Harry The announcement comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. 16 February 2021 11:13 AM
Rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik dismissed The news comes just days after 947 parent company Primedia made the decision to terminate their contracts in light of the case. 16 February 2021 7:20 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Vaccine injustice means it could take years to get Covid-19 under control Governments in high-income countries have secured at least 70% of doses available in 2021 from five leading vaccine candidates. 15 February 2021 11:50 AM
World's current Covid virus particles can fit in one Coke can - Math boffin Mathematician Kit Yates at UK's Bath University calculated the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and came up with this fascinating analogy. 15 February 2021 10:44 AM
'Overjoyed' Meghan and Harry expecting second child “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple says. 15 February 2021 9:59 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Xiaomi unveils truly wireless – i.e. through the air – charging for its devices The Xiaomi tech may even enable 5G stations to, wirelessly, give you a bit of power, says Bryan Turner (World Wide Worx). 16 February 2021 9:02 AM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
ConCourt must impose jail term if Zuma is in contempt of court: Zondo

ConCourt must impose jail term if Zuma is in contempt of court: Zondo

16 February 2021 12:39 PM

Lester speaks to Dr Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law  at University of Cape Town.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

16 February 2021 1:01 PM

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SLAPP tactics can no longer be used - what are the legal implications?

16 February 2021 12:57 PM

Lester speaks to Maushami Chetty CEO at Aarya Legal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism?

16 February 2021 12:53 PM

Lester speaks to Prof Bheki Mngomezulu Prof of political science at UWC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shooting of teen in Macassar - ward councillor responds

16 February 2021 12:44 PM

Lester speaks to Victor Isaacs Macassar ward councillor (DA) at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals

16 February 2021 12:41 PM

Lester speaks to Gareth Newham Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sea Harvest and CapeTalk want your funny fishy romantic puns

15 February 2021 2:26 PM

Lester reads out the semi-finalists who are in line to win a great prize.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonstruck: Dr Victor

15 February 2021 1:07 PM

You've no doubt heard 'I Love To Truck' or 'If You Want To Be Happy' from the beloved local old-school cover & party band Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province

15 February 2021 1:04 PM

Lester speaks to Ashfak Mohamed Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River

15 February 2021 12:57 PM

Lester speask to Imraahn Mukaddam Deputy Chair at Elsies River.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'

Business Local

Welte: Half of SA's population has likely had Covid-19 based on antibody study

Local

'I had too much to drink' - Jacques Pauw recants story on V&A Waterfront arrest

Local

UCT trials next-gen Covid-19 vaccine to beat all current and future variants

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Malema warns of 'uprising' against corrupt members of judiciary

17 February 2021 8:32 AM

SA set to kickstart COVID-19 vaccinations after J&J jabs arrive

17 February 2021 8:20 AM

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis calls time on Test cricket career

17 February 2021 7:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA