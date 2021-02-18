3rd Interview - Ward Councillor Jongidumo Matsheke Strand protests

Lester speaks to Jongidumo Matsheke Councillor at ward 86 in strand.
Lester speaks to Shafiek Mouton manager at SA 7s Academy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Ray Jansen Vice-Chairperson at African Pangolin Working Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Tana Joseph.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to John Storom Chair at the Funeral Federation of SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speals to Karen Pillay Senior security manager at Eskom.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With EWN Political reporter Tshidi Madia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to David Africa Executive Director at African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Wynand Claasen Former Springbok Captain, Bull.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Myrtle Clarke Founder at Dagga Couple.LISTEN TO PODCAST