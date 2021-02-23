Stats SA releases QLFS data for Q4

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Feedback on a distressed call we took yesterday from Mama Grace
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mama Grace
John - Lay Preacher
Sister Phuti Ramushu - Manager of the Department of Health's Out Reach Team for Zone C
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Damien Mander Akashinga update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Damien Mander
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -Impersonation Fraud
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 15:10
Protesters who blocked the roads at the Sandton licensing department in Marlboro
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mmereia Legodi, Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson
Today at 15:10
Opener/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Eskom and what was said in the budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 Testing centre drives the tourism and entertainment capital of our country to tick again as it aids industries to fully re-open JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 16:55
Moratorium on new operating licences to ensure sustainability of metered-taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million By Pauli Van Wyk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 17:45
Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:13
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:23
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:26
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:38
Distell half year profits jump by 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism' #eNCA was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some accusing the reporter and broadcaster of racism and unconscious bias. 25 February 2021 11:35 AM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
View all Local
'Expropriation Bill attempting to bring laws in line with Constitution' Section 25 property rights in the Constitution existed for years before the current bill says property law expert Prof Boggenpoel. 25 February 2021 12:17 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
View all Business
The pros and cons of lay-by purchases - #ConsumerTalk Lay-by allows you to choose an item and then pay it off every month, interest-free, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 24 February 2021 3:26 PM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered Musician remakes Miriam Makeba’s classic 'Qongqothwane' to help foreigners (and locals) with the pronunciation of Gqeberha. 25 February 2021 12:42 PM
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
View all Entertainment
EU to plan sanctions against Russia over jailing of Kremlin critic The European Union (EU) is expected to sanction the Russian authorities responsible for the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Na... 25 February 2021 1:10 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
View all World
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Stats SA releases QLFS data for Q4

Stats SA releases QLFS data for Q4

23 February 2021 1:25 PM

Guest: Risenga Maluleke | Statistician General at Statistics South Africa |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Africa Report

25 February 2021 1:11 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Track Champ from Humble Beginnings to take on Continental Championship

25 February 2021 1:08 PM

Guest : Thabiso Zindela | 2020 U17 champ at KZN Road champs |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Sin tax increase might not influence an addicts' behavior

25 February 2021 1:06 PM

Guest : Adrie Vermeulen, Sanca spokesperson |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Celebrating hard-working matriculant Annuschka Isaacs

25 February 2021 12:51 PM

Guest : Annushka Isaacs | Matriculant at Modderdam High School |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services battle fire in Franschhoek

25 February 2021 12:46 PM

Guest : Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at                                               Western Cape Health department |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling - legal implications

25 February 2021 12:41 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saipa post budget speech reaction & analysis

25 February 2021 12:27 PM

Guest : Ettienne Retief |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSA input on Budget Vote to be delivered by Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni

25 February 2021 12:19 PM

Guest : Reuben Maleka | Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prasa-related evidence at the state capture inquiry again

25 February 2021 12:15 PM

Guest : Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey

24 February 2021 2:18 PM

Guest: Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eNCA reporter under fire for 'racism'

Politics Local

Liquor industry may have to cut more jobs after 8% hike on excise tax: Salba CEO

[WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kifness has got you covered

Local Entertainment

Makhensa Mabunda scored millions from Prasa locomotive deal, Zondo Inquiry hears

25 February 2021 1:22 PM

Madikizela: Nyanga sinkhole site where 4 children died inspected before incident

25 February 2021 1:18 PM

Moderna: Vaccine aimed at variant first identified in SA is ready for testing

25 February 2021 1:14 PM

