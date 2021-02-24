2021 Budget preview: tax implications

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Budget Reaction: Policies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals
Today at 15:20
Budget Speech review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:20
EWN: SAFTU March to Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
First woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Prytz
Today at 16:05
British & Irish Lions in talks to underwrite 'home tour' against South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 16:10
Budget Reaction: Small Businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 16:20
What R82Million spent on PR should get you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Secret tales: the ancient DNA in a hair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carina Schlebusch - Associate Professor in Human Evolution and Genetics, Uppsala University
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Household Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:20
Budget Reaction: Tourism sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 17:20
Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karl Bremer Hospital becomes fourth vaccination site in Cape Town The Karl Bremer Hospital near Belville is the lastest site where healthcare workers are able to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the m... 24 February 2021 2:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy All eyes were on South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivers his 2021 Budget Speech on Wednesday at 2pm. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
'We quit our jobs to make jam' - Couple shares success story Jacobs Jam Company is a level 1 B-BBEE, female, youth-owned jam and sauce manufacturer, located in Ceres. 24 February 2021 12:55 PM
View all Local
'Matric results are a superficial measurement of education' Refilwe Moloto chats to Education strategy consultant Raees Khan and education law specialist Dr Jaco Deacon about matric results. 24 February 2021 12:10 PM
Twitter has strong feelings about renaming PE to Gqeberha (and pronouncing it!) Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for Walmer Township, one of the first and oldest Port Elizabeth townships. 24 February 2021 10:54 AM
'School Life Orientation plays a key role in pupils decision-making and success' Western Cape Education Department Senior Curriculum Planner: Life Orientation/Life Skills Ismail Teladia talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 February 2021 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Uber class action suit in SA: 'Drivers deserve employee rights', says law firm Uber South Africa is facing a class-action lawsuit over the employment rights of drivers. 24 February 2021 11:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award Inners of Leafline products are made from a natural pineapple Leaf fibre called Pina Fibre making them environmentally friendly. 23 February 2021 2:40 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Only 52% of South Africans willing to get Covid jab - survey Andrea Rademeyer CEO & Founder of Ask Afrika discusses the results of the latest survey. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
South African Chris Morris becomes the world’s richest cricketer The allrounder will earn R32 million for playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which takes place between 11 April and 6 June. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone' Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen. 18 February 2021 2:00 PM
View all Sport
Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
French actor Depardieu charged with rape: actress says he attacked her at home The allegations have been made by an actress who claims the Oscar-nominated star raped her at her home three years ago. 24 February 2021 9:24 AM
New psychological thriller set in the Eastern Cape 'Dam' premiers on Showmax Lead actress Lea Vivier opens up about her experience filming the new Showmax original drama 'Dam', which premiers on Monday 22 Fe... 22 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
Street lights a simple way to keep woman safe in Khayelitsha, not implemented Mail & Guardian contributor Robyn Porteus says practical solutions need to be prioritised. 22 February 2021 9:04 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
2021 Budget preview: tax implications

2021 Budget preview: tax implications

24 February 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Arnaaz Camay | Executive at ENSafrica and member of the SAICA's National Tax                 Committee |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey

24 February 2021 2:18 PM

Guest: Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Malaria-carrying mosquito poses threat to African cities

24 February 2021 2:15 PM

Guest: Dr Mthokozisi  Sibanda | CEO at African Applied Chemical |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council

24 February 2021 2:12 PM

Guest: Lucky Motsamai | CEO at Free State Black Business Council |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof

24 February 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Ron Martin | Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency                      (Sahra) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget

24 February 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Graig-Lee Smith | Reporter at Eyewitness News |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budge

24 February 2021 1:58 PM

Guest: Phakamile Hlubi, | Numsa spokesperson |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PE officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change

24 February 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JJ Cornish: The Africa Report

23 February 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: JJ Cornish  | Africa Correspondent |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools

23 February 2021 1:37 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize: Second tranche of J&J Covid-19 vaccines set to arrive in SA on Saturday

Local

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

World Sport

[WATCH LIVE] Budget 2021: Mboweni dives into state of South Africa's economy

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

VIDEO: Gqeberha: How to pronounce Port Elizabeth's new name

24 February 2021 2:23 PM

WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister delivers Budget Speech 2021

24 February 2021 2:01 PM

Chief Diko II to be laid to rest on Tuesday

24 February 2021 1:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA