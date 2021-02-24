Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:10 Budget Reaction: Policies Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Tax Professionals

125 125

Today at 15:20 Budget Speech review Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: SAFTU March to Parliament Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:50 First woman to swim breaststroke from Robben Island Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kim Prytz

125 125

Today at 16:05 British & Irish Lions in talks to underwrite 'home tour' against South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

125 125

Today at 16:10 Budget Reaction: Small Businesses Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp

125 125

Today at 16:20 What R82Million spent on PR should get you Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

125 125

Today at 16:20 Daily Maverick: Secret tales: the ancient DNA in a hair Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carina Schlebusch - Associate Professor in Human Evolution and Genetics, Uppsala University

125 125

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Household Budget Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier of the WC's weekly Digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:10 Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)

125 125

Today at 17:20 Budget Reaction: Tourism sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO

125 125

Today at 17:20 Budget Speech - what is the latest on tax? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pieter Faber - Senior Executive : Tax law and practitioners · ‎SAICA CA(SA)

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 17:45 Reply to Dr D: Doctor on Covid-19 frontline still waiting for vaccine Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 18:09 Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury

Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125