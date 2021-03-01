SA on alert level one - what does this mean for the economy?

Today at 14:05 The business of loneliness The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Faeeza Khan

125 125

Today at 14:15 Legal Talk -Share Block Schemes Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Rudi Simon Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Rudi Simon

125 125

Today at 15:10 Kriegler calls for Hlophe to be suspended Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 15:16 Water interruptions wreak havoc for small business owners Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark Kaplin, Laundromat owner

125 125

Today at 15:20 Reply to listener: Having to appear in court after exceeding the urban speed limit by more than 30km/h Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Howard Dembovsky - Chairman at Justice Project SA

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: Briefing on Land court bull and Land Reform initiatives Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kevin Allan - Local Government Analyst & Con at Municipal Iq

125 125

Today at 15:40 The WheelChair Doctor aims to make mobility easier for people living with disabilities Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ernest Majenge

125 125

Today at 15:50 Pay Just Now: South Africa’s new risk-free, Interest free payment solution. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Newborn - PayJustNow

125 125

Today at 15:50 Youth employment creation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

125 125

Today at 16:05 Spike in attacks on SAPS members Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

125 125

Today at 16:10 Public sector unions are expected to resume wage talks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa

125 125

Today at 16:20 DA: R6.5 million salary for CEO of failed Housing Development Agency Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Emma Powell - Deputy Shadow Minister for Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements

125 125

Today at 16:55 DA welcomes Independent Review Panel findings on PP removal proceedings Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:05 New South African studies support urgent need to regulate e-cigarettes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lekan Ayo-yusuf

125 125

Today at 17:20 The latest regarding vaccines, level 1 and a possible third Covid-19 wave. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 17:45 Level 1: Are we going to see theatres open up again? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Daphne Kuhn - Owner And Producer at Liberty Theatre On The Square

125 125

Today at 18:12 Sea Harvest swimming in 17% increase in annual profit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:39 Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest

125 125

Today at 18:49 Hemelzicht vineyards - a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roland Peens - Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants

125 125

Today at 19:08 SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Logistics The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justin Drennan - Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kaizer Nyatsumba

125 125