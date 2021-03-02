Police minister oversight visit in wc following killings of cops & civilians

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Budgeting)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Wonga Ntshinga
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 14:40
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
Today at 14:50
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 15:10
EWN:Brian Molefe
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
EWN: ANC pickets outside ENCA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Gold Fields granted approval for 40 MW solar plant at South Deep
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
EWN: DA bring up a Motion of No confidence in David Makhura
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:40
Public sector unions to table wage demands before govt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Today at 15:50
Infrastructure expenditure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 15:50
The first Covax vaccines are landing in Southern Africa today.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Elder - Chief of Communication at UNICEF Eastern & Southern Africa
Today at 16:05
Lamola says "Land Court Bill will address systemic hurdles in land claims process"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - Deputy Director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Covid third wave may hit sooner than expected
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Is South Africa going to get a third wave of coronavirus?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Wits University health & social security systems specialist
Today at 16:55
New initiative launched to connect Cape Town, Stockholm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sumarie Roodt - co-chair of Silicon Cape
Today at 17:05
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa’s state bank idea highlights government’s credibility problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 18:08
This is why VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
Today at 18:09
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants Public consultations are under way on a draft policy document aimed at strengthening and professionalising SA's civil service. 2 March 2021 1:00 PM
Gangsters intimidating witnesses at work - where's the protection? Witnesses to a gang shooting in Cape Town at the weekend claim they're being intimidated at work by gangsters. 2 March 2021 12:19 PM
7 ways to donate your unused stationery and 'pay it forward' says Pippa Hudson Here are some great ways you can repurpose unused stationery for pupils in need. 2 March 2021 10:58 AM
Removal proceedings against PP Mkhwebane can begin, finds independent panel Justice Committee chair Bulelani Magwanishe says a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly is needed to pass the resolution. 2 March 2021 12:46 PM
'He's a danger on the bench' - Kriegler after Hlophe acquits Bongo of corruption Retired Constitutional Court Justice Johann Kriegler says judge John Hlope's latest court ruling shows that he is not fit to be a... 1 March 2021 4:50 PM
Accents in the workplace: 'A lot of South Africans face bias every single day' 'An accent doesn't define your professionalism'. Sara-Jayne King explores accent privilege with media guests and listeners. 28 February 2021 1:36 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
Outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic raises awareness of ocean pollution The founders of Ocean-i are making waves in Cape Town. See their pop-up product launch at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday. 28 February 2021 12:09 PM
Green Point Urban Park: All gates open, no numbers restrictions in overall park Cllrs Jowell and McMahon confirm this, but no social gatherings or picnics allowed and limited numbers near smaller feature areas. 27 February 2021 2:54 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 February 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 27 February 2021 11:48 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs. 24 February 2021 6:52 AM
Love Island SA slammed for lack of diversity A picture showing an almost exclusively white line-up for the reality dating show has #LoveIslandOrania trending on Twitter. 1 March 2021 1:40 PM
And now for some Marvel-ous local news: SA author teams up with Marvel comics Mohale Mashigo is part of a 7-strong team who've worked on the Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 for Black History Month. 1 March 2021 12:42 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Adventurer Zirk Botha completes solo row from Cape Town to Rio in record time Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha completed his solo transatlantic ocean crossing from Cape Town to Brazil in a record 70 days. 1 March 2021 3:59 PM
UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine The ambitious vaccination plan has turned polls around in favour of PM Boris Johnson, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 28 February 2021 3:10 PM
[WATCH] School band beats Covid fears with rehearsals in pop-up tents Members of a US high school marching band aren't letting Covid-19 stop the music. They're social distancing in individual 'pods'. 28 February 2021 2:10 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Please Mr Postman: When did you last pen a handwritten letter? Columnist Haji Mohammed Dawjee speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanity and intimacy of receiving letters through the post. 2 March 2021 7:14 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Police minister oversight visit in wc following killings of cops & civilians

Police minister oversight visit in wc following killings of cops & civilians

2 March 2021 12:42 PM

Guest : Lizelle Persens |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Africa Report

2 March 2021 1:12 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Move to Level 1 – Lifeline for restaurants and hotels

2 March 2021 1:11 PM

Guest : Tim Cordon | Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson                                                 Hotel Group |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Diageo SA launches #WeChoose to help Liquor Traders

2 March 2021 12:53 PM

Guest : Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders Council |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission and schools reach agreement on uniforms

2 March 2021 12:29 PM

Guest : Siyabulela Makunga |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does Tito Mboweni want the job

2 March 2021 12:22 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Political Analyst|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Panel recommends Mkhwebane should be removed as PP

2 March 2021 12:16 PM

Guest : Bulelani Magwanishe, chairperson of the Justice Committee |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The "ethics" of trading in football Fantasy Leagues

1 March 2021 1:04 PM

Guest : Scott Canny | African Sports Betting Expert |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tanzanian government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic changes

1 March 2021 12:56 PM

Guest : Zitto Kabwe | Party Leader & politician at Alliance for Change & Transparency                                            (Tanzania) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kraaifontein SAPS murders - SAPU responds

1 March 2021 12:54 PM

Guest : Lesiba Thobakgale | National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water

Business

99% of Jonkershoek Valley fires contained - latest

Local

[WATCH] Kataza saunters out of 40-day quarantine to join baboons

Local

EWN Highlights

Prasa to launch skills audit in bid to remove deadwood from workforce

2 March 2021 1:56 PM

Mourners remember amaBhaca chief Diko as a leader who loved his community

2 March 2021 1:43 PM

Yet another fuel price hike for consumers

2 March 2021 1:02 PM

