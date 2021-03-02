Diageo SA launches #WeChoose to help Liquor Traders

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:43
Unhappy with your matric? There's hope
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Eloise Nolte - The MD of College SA
125
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Budgeting)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Late applications for tertiary study - What are my options?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga - Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education
Wonga Ntshinga
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
125
Today at 14:40
Entries now open for the 2021 Cableway Charity Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Le Roux
Tracy le Roux
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Indie pop duo Ramdaz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
125
Today at 18:08
VBS liquidator is suing KPMG for R863 million.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anoosh Rooplal - Liqudator at VBS Mutual Bank
125
Today at 18:09
Cashbuild half-year earnings jump 102%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
Spur Corporation interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
125
Today at 18:50
A business is a being too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Outcome bias.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
