Are small harbours entry points for illicit goods?   Saldanha Bay municipality responds

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: How growing up poor limits our definition of wealth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Conservation, the coronavirus and how we must re-set our relationship with nature.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Adam Cruise - Investigative Environmental Journalist, Travel Writer, Academic and Author
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "Liftoff: The secret keys to launching your goals" as we define" What is a goal?"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New online tool allows public to report crooked cops and offers empowering info Corruption Watch has launched a new online tool designed to empower communities with information to hold the police accountable. 10 March 2021 6:12 PM
Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations Western Cape vaccinators inoculated 1,800 healthcare workers across the province on Tuesday. 10 March 2021 4:54 PM
Transnet and SIU launch court bid to set aside dodgy R54bn locomotive contract Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) want the high court to overturn a controversial locomotive contract from 2014 wo... 10 March 2021 1:39 PM
One man shot dead during Wits fees protest EWN reporter Thando Kubheka says the man not part of the protest but was caught in the crossfire between cops and students. 10 March 2021 1:56 PM
'Table Mountain is now classified as a struggling park says SANParks' TMNP has been a cash cow making over R300 million in the most recent financial statement, says journalist Tiara Walters. 10 March 2021 11:30 AM
MPs' choice to boot or keep Public Protector will be a watershed moment for ANC Analyst Ralph Mathekga says the ANC has been pushed into a corner regarding Public Protector Mkhwebane and needs to act. 10 March 2021 9:12 AM
'As long as opposition focuses only on ANC faults, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture. 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
PnP founder Raymond Ackerman turns 90 - and he still keeps an eye on business South African businessman Raymond Ackerman celebrates his 90th birthday with a call to CapeTalk. 10 March 2021 12:17 PM
Virtual bank cards provide greater security and peace of mind, says expert Are virtual bank cards safe to use? Justmoney marketing boss Shafeeka Anthony says digital cards offer an extra layer of protectio... 10 March 2021 3:16 PM
Over 80% of SA smokers would switch to 'better' alternative products - survey Research survey shows South Africans are looking for accurate info and science about better alternatives to cigarettes. 10 March 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Are small harbours entry points for illicit goods?   Saldanha Bay municipality responds

Are small harbours entry points for illicit goods?   Saldanha Bay municipality responds

3 March 2021 12:22 PM

Guest : Andre Truter | Corporate Services and Public Safety mayco member at                                                        Saldanha Bay municipality |


Should you ditch plastic and get a virtual bank card?

10 March 2021 1:11 PM

Guest : Shafeeka Anthony | Marketing manager at Just Money |

New Survey (by Phillip Morris International) sees shift in the societal approach to tobacco harm reduction

10 March 2021 1:09 PM

Guest : Rishaad Hajee | Head of Corporate Communications at Phillip Morris South Africa |

Tech talk: Licensing spectrum officially on ice as Icasa heads to court

10 March 2021 12:55 PM

Guest : Brendyn Lotz | Journalist at HTXT Africa |

Transnet Group, latest SOE to brief Scopa

10 March 2021 12:50 PM

Guest : Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at Eyewitness News |

On the scene: One killed in student protests at WITS

10 March 2021 12:44 PM

Guest : Thando Kubheka, Reporter at Eyewitness News

M&A opportunities amidst Covid-19 & junk status rating

10 March 2021 12:37 PM

Guest : Tessa Brewis | Director of Corporate & Commercial practice at                                                                       Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr |

CoCT to launch new mobile business help desk for SMMEs

10 March 2021 12:27 PM

Guest : Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities                                                          and Asset Management at City of Cape Town |

Transnet wants court to set aside R54bn contract for 1,064 locomotives - SIU responds

10 March 2021 12:20 PM

Guest : Kaizer Kganyago

Weather warning issued by SAWS

10 March 2021 12:14 PM

Guest : Annette Botha | Meteorologist at eNCA |

Africa Report

9 March 2021 1:08 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish 

Trending

Western Cape hits new record for highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations

Local

Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Friday night

CT rainfall less than expected but still 'looks promising' - SA Weather Service

Local

EWN Highlights

Molefe denies knowing why Gama paid R17m in legal costs despite losing case

10 March 2021 7:19 PM

COVID-19 variant discovered in UK 64% deadlier than previous variants: study

10 March 2021 6:46 PM

MPs flay Denel for supplying weapons in Yemen conflict

10 March 2021 5:30 PM

