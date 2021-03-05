Mogoeng's pro-Israel comments censured - Africa4Palestine responds

Today at 15:10 EWN: One person killed in clashes between Wits students and cops Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:10 Man shot dead during Wits fees protest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...

125 125

Today at 15:20 Malusi Gigaba denies visits with the Guptas Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - News24

125 125

Today at 15:40 In conversation with Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This is Why I Resist Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu - Author

125 125

Today at 15:50 NAC responds to artists frustrations over funding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member

125 125

Today at 15:50 Digicon marking 1 year since Covid-19 arrived on SA shores Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 16:05 Corruption watch has developed a platform for South Africans to rate police stations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 16:20 New data shows South African banks reflected a combined R20 billion less in overdraft and credit card debt than at the same point in 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:20 Statistics on children and digital threats. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch

125 125

Today at 16:50 B4SA calls for South Africa's elderly to be vaccinated before other groups Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:55 Clanwilliam Domestic Animal Mass Sterilisation Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeanine Mitchell - co-owner and co-manager of Oudrif.

125 125

Today at 17:05 How will the Electronic Vaccination Data System work for vaccine registrations? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:10 Public Order Policing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security

125 125

Today at 17:20 IPID to probe killing of man near student protest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID,

125 125

Today at 17:20 What are employer’s obligations to vulnerable employees before phase 2 of the vaccine rollout? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lauren Salt - Executive in ENSafrica's Employment department.

125 125

Today at 17:45 How could Offshore wind energy help solve SA’s energy woes? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gareth Erfort - Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

125 125

Today at 18:09 MTN results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group

125 125

Today at 18:20 zoom Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - It is important to shop around for short-term insurance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125