IPID investigates lock down brutality

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 14:50 Music with Indigo Stella Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Indigo Stella

Today at 15:10 Blade Nzimande briefing on the funding decisions for 2021 new prospective students in the post school education and training sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter at ...

Today at 15:16 Tribute to CEO Peter Matlare Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....

Today at 15:20 Zero Dropout Campaign Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Merle Mansfield

Today at 15:20 EWN: Brian Molefe to testify about his tenure at Transnet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:40 Eskom and procurement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24

Today at 15:40 International Women's Day: Women dealing with mental health issues as a result of the pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Andrea Rademeyer

Today at 15:50 SA property price surprise Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Hayley Ivins Downes, Head of Sales

Today at 16:05 Prisoner conjugal visits denied Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project Coordinator at the Africa Criminal Justice Reform Centre at the University of the Western Cape

Today at 16:10 City responds to Fire Engine shortage matter Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mlimandlela Ndamase

Today at 16:20 ANC and votes for Public Protector Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 16:20 Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview: why British media coverage could backfire Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Prof Steven Barnett Professor of Communications Westminster School of Media and Communication

Today at 16:40 Where Judge Hlophe erred in the Bongo acquittal Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Judge Johan Kriegler - Former Justice Of The Constitu at Freedom Under Law

Today at 16:50 International Women’s Day: let's mobilise to empower women as agents of change Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Irene Charnley, Founder and Deputy Chairman of Smile Telecoms

Today at 16:55 Update on recapture of escaped crocodiles Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Petro van Rhyn

Today at 17:05 Harry and Meghan's Opray interview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Richard Fitzwilliams

Today at 17:10 Tertiary registration period extended by two weeks Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Gwebs Qonde

Today at 17:20 Bushiri case postponed Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Daniel Mababa, Malawian based journalist

Today at 17:20 George Floyd killing: Minneapolis on edge again as historic trial set to begin Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

simon marks

Today at 17:45 Book: Gamebirds of Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Rob Little - Manager Of The Centre Of Excellence at The Percy Fitzpatrick Institute Of African Ornithology At Uct

Today at 17:46 9th annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Eustace Mashimbye - CEO at Proudly South African

Today at 18:12 Massmart lost R6.1bn in sales and holds onto dividend again The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:49 The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

