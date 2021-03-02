Political analyst: Does Tito Mboweni want the job?

Today at 16:05 Corruption watch has developed a platform for South Africans to rate police stations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch

Today at 16:20 Municipalities want IPPS to pay surcharge Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thembani Bukula, CEO of PowerX

Today at 16:20 Statistics on children and digital threats. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Josh Ramsey - Founder of BeInTouch

Today at 16:40 [Feature] Financial Wellness : Reasons why an endowment is not for you Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 16:50 B4SA calls for South Africa's elderly to be vaccinated before other groups Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:55 Clanwilliam Domestic Animal Mass Sterilisation Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeanine Mitchell - co-owner and co-manager of Oudrif.

Today at 17:05 How will the Electronic Vaccination Data System work for vaccine registrations? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:10 Public Order Policing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security

Today at 17:20 IPID to probe killing of man near student protest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ndileka Cola, Director for Communication and Marketing at IPID,

Today at 17:20 What are employer’s obligations to vulnerable employees before phase 2 of the vaccine rollout? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lauren Salt - Executive in ENSafrica's Employment department.

Today at 17:45 How could Offshore wind energy help solve SA’s energy woes? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gareth Erfort - Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

Today at 18:09 MTN suspends full-year dividend even though is gained 29-million customers. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group

Today at 18:20 zoom Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Growthpoint declares and 80% reduction interim dividend as the real estate investment property sector get clobbered by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - It is important to shop around for short-term insurance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

