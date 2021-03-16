Non HCWs are registering on the website for vaccine - Denosa responds

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Debt)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The Unicorn Baby
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roxanne Atkinson
Guests
Roxanne Atkinson
125
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Car seating mistakes
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive
Guests
Derek Kirby - Training Director at Masterdrive
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Luna Paige
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Luna Paige
Guests
Luna Paige
125
Today at 15:10
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Ex-president’s costs him big in maintenance battle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
125
Today at 15:40
Asking the expert: Could psychedelic therapy 'reset' depressed brain?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
Guests
Leonie Joubert - Freelance Science Writer at ...
125
Today at 15:50
What is happening with EskomSePush and Covid updates?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Wells - co-founder of Eskom se Push
Guests
Dan Wells - co-founder of Eskom se Push
125
Today at 16:10
Obituarizing those who were not always good?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Daily Maverick
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Daily Maverick
125
Today at 16:20
Simon Van Heerden: Lessons I learned from a little girl going blind
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Van Heerden - Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha
Guests
Simon Van Heerden - Speaker at volume 60. Pechakucha
125
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R500 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:55
Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium
Guests
Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium
125
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 17:20
SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin davies - Water activist and senior researcher at Rhodes University Ichthyology department
Guests
Martin davies - Water activist and senior researcher at Rhodes University Ichthyology department
125
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
125
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up