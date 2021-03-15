MSF asks UK govt to waive IP protection on Covid-19 medical technology

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Cops in court for the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zulu King's Planting
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Mkhwebane to face impeachment - what is the latest?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Understanding the Zulu culture around burial of a king
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shalo Mbatha, Royal Historian and History lecturer at the University of Zululand,
Today at 15:40
South Africa First Forum send Open Letter to the Minister of Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 15:50
A sad end to the Fugard Theatre as it closes down permanently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Former Resident Director at The Fugard Theatre
Today at 15:50
SA Vaccination calculator
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alastair Otter, Co-founder of media hack collectors
Today at 16:05
Rwanda powers ahead of South Africa in vaccination drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tebogo Monama - News24 Investigate Reporter
Today at 16:10
The Policing of Public Gatherings and Demonstrations in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Bruce, independent researcher specialising in policing and public security
Today at 16:20
Details of King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma - EWN
Today at 16:20
Trademarking biltong
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dougie Aristides from Takis Biltong
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness with Samke Mhlongo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:50
Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment host annual skills development conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zodwa Ntuli, B-BBEE Commissioner
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
When will the average SA citizen be able to get the vaccine?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:10
Political Party Funding implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawethu Mosery, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC
Today at 17:20
What is the latest at Zondo Commission?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Uber to give UK drivers workers' rights after court defeat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 17:45
The 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mdu Kweyama - the artistic director for the festival
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank holds on to dividend after full year earnings plummet by 56.8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja - loyal customer of Tracker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndabezinhle (Ndabe) Mkhize - Chairman at IG Markets SA
