Level 3 spike - Can modelling predict the severity of the next wave?

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - 5 Ways to afford your next amazing break
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - John Kani
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Long Covid
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jason MacArthur
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Khotso
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Khotso - Recording Artist
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
EWN: Lynne Brown claims to have a modest life
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng's Second wave ended on February 7th
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
An increase in travel bans and border closures related to South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Publisher & Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood
Today at 15:50
Jeppe High school bids farewell to its 80-year-old legend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ledwaba
Today at 15:50
World Sleep Day - Friday 19 March 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joni Peddie - CEO of Resilient People and a behaviour strategist
Today at 16:05
Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Parker - Motoring Journalist
Today at 16:10
Status of the COVID-19 Second Surge and Early Detection of 3rd wave
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 16:20
Why South Africa should look at new national number plates for cars
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zurika Louw, chief executive of the South African Number Plate Association
Today at 16:20
Book review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:10
Auditors to look into licensing centres
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:13
Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams explains that its accredited centre's supply relies on the national Health Department. 19 March 2021 1:51 PM
Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now 'As of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come, says Dr Harry Moultrie. 19 March 2021 1:20 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latri... 17 March 2021 1:41 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim. 18 March 2021 7:40 PM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery "We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster. 18 March 2021 3:19 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there's money being made) porn is booming Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid. 18 March 2021 9:10 AM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We've been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?' "Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson. 17 March 2021 10:03 AM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty' "Jaguar Land Rover is committed to an electric future. All Jaguar vehicles will be electric by 2025," says Jaguar Land Rover SA. 17 March 2021 3:08 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
Level 3 spike - Can modelling predict the severity of the next wave?

Level 3 spike - Can modelling predict the severity of the next wave?

19 March 2021 12:28 PM

Guest : Harry Moultrie |


President Magufuli dies. Who takes over now? What about conservation projects? What about the pandemic?

19 March 2021 12:55 PM

Guest : Ado Shaibu | Secretary General at Alliance For Change And Transparency                                                (ACT Wazalendo)|

Equal education on pit latrines

19 March 2021 12:45 PM

Guest : Athenkosi Sopitshi | Head at Equal Education Eastern Cape |

SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality

19 March 2021 12:41 PM

Guest : Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela |

Reax to Mantashe's proposed energy developments

19 March 2021 12:23 PM

Guest : Alex Lenferna, Secretary, Climate Justice Coalition |

Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown testifies at Zondo commission

19 March 2021 12:18 PM

Guest : Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN |

King Zwelithini's Memorial

18 March 2021 1:03 PM

Guest : Nkosikhona Duma

The Africa Report

18 March 2021 12:55 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Police seize rifle from protesting "students" - SAUS reponds

18 March 2021 12:47 PM

Guest : Lukhanyo Daweti | National Executive Committee Member                                                                                    at Sa Union Of Students (Saus) |

Pit latrine: 'Why I reported this matter to the officials'

18 March 2021 12:40 PM

Guest : Petros Majola | Leader at Khula community development project |

Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now

Local

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

Business Lifestyle

VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

EWN Highlights

ANC slams WC education dept for failing to place over 6,000 pupils

19 March 2021 1:01 PM

Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one

19 March 2021 12:38 PM

Would you take COVID vaccine in pill form? Biovac exploring this possibility

19 March 2021 12:20 PM

