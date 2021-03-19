Equal education on pit latrines

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - 5 Ways to afford your next amazing break
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
125
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - John Kani
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Kani - Writer And Actor at ...
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Long Covid
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Jason MacArthur
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Khotso
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Khotso - Recording Artist
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
EWN: Lynne Brown claims to have a modest life
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng's Second wave ended on February 7th
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
An increase in travel bans and border closures related to South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Publisher & Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 15:40
Innovative project makes COVID-19 information accessible to deaf community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frenette Southwood
Today at 15:50
Jeppe High school bids farewell to its 80-year-old legend
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ledwaba
Today at 15:50
World Sleep Day - Friday 19 March 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joni Peddie - CEO of Resilient People and a behaviour strategist
Today at 16:05
Why is the Suzuki doing so well in SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Parker - Motoring Journalist
Today at 16:10
Status of the COVID-19 Second Surge and Early Detection of 3rd wave
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 16:20
Why South Africa should look at new national number plates for cars
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zurika Louw, chief executive of the South African Number Plate Association
Today at 16:20
Book review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:10
Auditors to look into licensing centres
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:13
Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invest in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Yormarck - President at Roc Nation Sport International
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ithaca Fine Homeware
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze Swart - owner at Ithaca Fine Homeware
