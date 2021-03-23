Zandile Gumede in court

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Marlene le Roux

Today at 13:12 Lockdown anniversary - Working from Home The Azania Mosaka Show

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Today at 13:33 Travel with AfriTrails Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Evan Sparks

Today at 13:35 Lockdown anniversary - Home Schooling and family dynamics The Azania Mosaka Show

Dr Tshepiso Matentjie - Registered Educational Psychologist and Life Coach

Today at 13:45 Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Anton Crone

Today at 14:05 The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids) The Azania Mosaka Show

Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...

Today at 14:35 The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual The Azania Mosaka Show

Ian Shrosbree

Today at 14:50 Music with Mark Haze Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Mark Haze

Today at 15:50 Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb

Today at 18:13 ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

