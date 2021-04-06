Seven provinces in SA record zero Covid-19 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:33
Travel - expansion of CApe Camino
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gabrielle Andrew - Director at Cape Camino
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - The challenges of raising an atypical child
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Solomon
Today at 14:40
Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What is the global minimum corporate tax rate that the US treasury secretory is calling for?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:40
The latest on the likelihood of a Low-Cost Coronavirus Vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - community-based researcher and epidemiologist
Today at 15:50
Woman and Cars: "Women know what they want, and automakers should take note of their influence"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Zondo and the Guptas.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jessica Bezuidenhout - Journalist at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Today at 16:55
Hard Drive: the activation of an obscure part of Popia.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
Zuma's strange ideas around constitutional democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Regional leaders of the SADC meet to chat about insurgency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher and project leader · ‎Institute for Security Studies
Today at 17:45
From Mink to the Wild: COVID-19 through the Mirror of Sylvatic Plague
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jules skotnes-Brown
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No Easter weekend drownings at Cape Town beaches, pools - Councillor Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Dr Zahid Badroodien took to Twitter to thank lifeguards on duty. 6 April 2021 11:47 AM
You can claim from CoCT for tyres damaged by potholes - but you need proof Alderman Neilson says there is a 'reasonable burden of proof on the driver' whose behaviour would be taken into account. 6 April 2021 9:26 AM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising. Maimane says he remains focused on building a movement for all South Africans black and white. 6 April 2021 10:55 AM
'Planned fightback over ANC ‘step aside’ rule will only strengthen Ramaphosa' Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast says the RET faction is playing into the hands of Ramaphosa with its planned national shutd... 6 April 2021 10:29 AM
Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says while he agrees with Tony Leon's criticism of the ANC's "race obsession", he doesn't believe... 4 April 2021 12:31 PM
View all Politics
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remenber to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas. 6 April 2021 11:48 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
View all Business
Going to the beach? Keep your eyes peeled for washed up turtle hatchlings The Two Oceans Aquarium is worried about the low number of hatchlings being rescued, possibly due to less people on W Cape beaches 5 April 2021 10:32 AM
Families of varying income levels surrendering their pets - TEARS Animal Rescue TEARS Animal Rescue says a range of different households has been forced to surrender their furry family members due to the effect... 3 April 2021 10:42 AM
Discrimination towards HIV-positive people is still rife, says activist HIV activist and public speaker Cindy Pivacic says HIV-positive people still face a great deal of discrimination and lack of psych... 3 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!' 5 April 2021 3:37 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias. 6 April 2021 11:46 AM
Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers "They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman. 6 April 2021 10:34 AM
GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used' GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan. 5 April 2021 1:32 PM
View all World
18 AU states to receive first batch of Astra Zeneca jab from South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that countries like Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Uganda and Nigeria would benefit from the stockp... 2 April 2021 12:26 PM
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu... 31 March 2021 1:37 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remenber to fill up! This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike. 6 April 2021 12:45 PM
ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa Lester Kiewit interviews UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about his calls to postpone the upcoming local government elections. 6 April 2021 8:49 AM
'South Africa has world-class farmers. Agricultural production is booming' The country’s farms are wildly productive right now, says Mind of a Fox scenario planner Chantell Illbury. 1 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Seven provinces in SA record zero Covid-19 deaths

Seven provinces in SA record zero Covid-19 deaths

6 April 2021 12:42 PM

Guest : Dr Saadiq Kariem |


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

#JusticeforAnton

6 April 2021 1:14 PM

Guest : Penelope Sukhraj |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom in battle with Oracle

6 April 2021 12:58 PM

Guest :  Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy petrol price hike linked to the Suez Canal disaster?

6 April 2021 12:44 PM

Guest : Ofentse Mokwena, Transport economist |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Govt urged to speed up plans to return land claimants to district six

6 April 2021 12:29 PM

Guest : Graig-Lee Smith | reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unrest in Mozam

6 April 2021 12:22 PM

Guest : Piers Pigou | Senior Consultant For Southern Africa At The International Crisis                                            Group Pigou |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 April 2021 1:19 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Arrive Alive's #EasterRoadSafety campaign warns motorists of #TequilaFace

1 April 2021 1:14 PM

Guest : Chad Mansoor |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New impound laws for Western Cape drag racers - Transport MEC

1 April 2021 12:53 PM

Guest : Jandré Bakker | Head of Communications at Transport And Public Works |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JHB launches its Easter safety campaign

1 April 2021 12:48 PM

Guest : Geoff Makhubo |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mmusi Maimane: Tony Leon's comments are offensive and dehumanising.

Politics

ANC is imploding. IEC will not be ready for elections – Bantu Holomisa

Local Opinion Politics

Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

World Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy

6 April 2021 12:22 PM

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again

6 April 2021 11:59 AM

Nehawu welcomes Health Dept deal with Pfizer for 20m COVID-19 vaccine doses

6 April 2021 11:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA