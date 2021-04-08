Murder of CATA taxi boss

Today at 13:33 Happy Home and Garden - Aquaponics Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lucinda Fairhurst

125 125

Today at 14:07 Life Hacks - How to register your domestic worker for COIDA Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jose Jorge

125 125

Today at 14:40 Portrait Awards goes ahead this year without a title sponsor Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hamlin Jansen van Vuuren

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Haylea Heyns Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Haylea Heyns

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Racial Literacy Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward

125 125

Today at 16:05 SA Tourism Report: International tourism still more than 70% lower in SA than before Covid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sisa Ntshona - SAT CEO

125 125

Today at 16:20 The Masters 2021 at Augusta National Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Maspero

125 125

Today at 16:55 The shining light of Masiphumelele Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend

125 125

Today at 17:05 "Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice

125 125

Today at 17:20 Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Franklin Burt - co-founder of Retrofit

125 125