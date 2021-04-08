Civil Aviation Authority hosts conference to explore ways to revive aviation industry

Today at 14:50 Music with Haylea Heyns Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Haylea Heyns

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Parliament names MPs for Public Protector probe Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Racial Literacy Project Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joshua Cox - Founder at Fix Forward

125 125

Today at 16:05 SA Tourism Report: International tourism still more than 70% lower in SA than before Covid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sisa Ntshona - SAT CEO

125 125

Today at 16:20 The Masters 2021 at Augusta National Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Maspero

125 125

Today at 16:55 The shining light of Masiphumelele Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vince Van Der Bijl - Cricket legend

125 125

Today at 17:05 Weekly update with Premier Alan Winde Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 "Adam Habib is no racist" - DM OP-ED Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Barney Pityana - lawyer, theologian and lifelong activist for human rights and justice

125 125