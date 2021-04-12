Sperm donor wants access to the child

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Toyota Urban Cruiser/Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Opposition parties welcome JSC findings against WC Judge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Constitutional law professor at UCT, political commentator,
Today at 17:20
What is the latest on Cricket South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 17:45
Launch of the Theatre and Dance Alliance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Letwaba - Chairperson
Latest Local
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional A group of homeless people have launched a court bid to have several City of Cape Town municipal by-laws declared unconstitutional... 12 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
View all Business
South African sperm donor fights for access to his child The man donated sperm to a same sex-couple who allowed him access to the child for 4 years who have now changed their mind. 12 April 2021 1:20 PM
Is the physical office space dying? Research shows not yet A small study by a University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) graduate shows that a mix of office-based work and remote work... 11 April 2021 9:45 AM
Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry. 9 April 2021 7:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Sperm donor wants access to the child

Sperm donor wants access to the child

12 April 2021 12:48 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Kobus Wiese recovering from heart attack

12 April 2021 1:04 PM

Guest : Kobus Wiese | Founder at Wiesenhof Coffees

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How sea farers have handled the pandemic

12 April 2021 12:58 PM

Guest : Tsepiso Mashiloane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plato, Hill-Lewis or Madikizela for DA mayoral candidate

12 April 2021 12:44 PM

Guest : Jan-Jan Joubert | Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Still a long road to finalisation of Hlophe case

12 April 2021 12:21 PM

Guest : Zikhona Ndlebe | Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at                                                         Judges Matter |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeless take CoCT to Court

12 April 2021 12:16 PM

Guest : Jonty Cogger | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gatvol Capetonians told to cough up

12 April 2021 12:12 PM

Guest : Fadiel Adams |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chris van Zyl retires from Rugby

9 April 2021 1:18 PM

Guest : Chris Van Zyl

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Karoo Suites Theatre comes to Suidoosterfees drive in

9 April 2021 1:16 PM

Guest : Deon Meyer | Crime Author|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D6 working committee responds to delay

9 April 2021 1:13 PM

Guest : Karen Breytenbach | Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional

Local

'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma'

Politics

SAPS statement clears Ndlozi's name after Daily Sun rape story

Local

WC ready for phase 2 of vaccine rollout, says Health MEC Mbombo

12 April 2021 3:39 PM

AstraZeneca suffers diabetes drug setback for COVID

12 April 2021 2:41 PM

Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful

12 April 2021 2:20 PM

