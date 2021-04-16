Lufuno Mavhunga memorial

Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 13:35 Book Club - Marianne Cronin - SKYPE Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marianne Cronin

125 125

Today at 13:52 Events Diary Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Lymphodema Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Laura Redman

Simone Blanckenberg

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation/ Intro by Host Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 REIGNITE - driving much needed local travel Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Suzanne Bayly

125 125

Today at 15:40 11th SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL FOR ARTSCAPE & THE MASQUE THEATRE FROM 19 APRIL Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Samantha Pearce - drama teacher & play director at Leiden High School in Delft

125 125

Today at 15:50 Muizeneberg Opens New Service Centre to Assist Homeless Amid Rising Covid-Induced Poverty Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter Corbett - MID Chair

125 125

Today at 16:05 Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 An Hour with Quanita Adams on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Quanita Adams - creator at The Riviera (TV show)

125 125

Today at 17:05 SA vaccine pause - was it a good move? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Barry Jacobson - Head Of Clinical Haematology at National Health Laboratory Services

125 125

Today at 17:20 Reopening of the Theatre on the Bay! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Committie - Comedian at ...

125 125