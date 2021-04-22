By-elections results: DA & ANC took a pounding

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:20
Appeal to save Liliesleaf
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicholas Wolpe - Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Update on Covid situation in India
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan
Today at 16:05
JSC and John Hlope
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
By-election results
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Christian
Today at 17:05
Tokyo Sexwale presser
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 17:20
Engineering Council of SA reaction to import of Cuban engineers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mashao Lawrence Lebea
Today at 17:45
Old Vine Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Morgenthal - Communications Manager at Wines Of South Africa
Latest Local
Indigenous group welcomes Khoi footprint included in R4bn River Club development The Western Cape First Nations Collective says it supports the City’s approval of the controversial R4 billion River Club developm... 22 April 2021 3:08 PM
We are ready, and want Jacob Zuma in court on 17 May – NPA Jacob Zuma has ditched his legal team. Is it a cynical ploy to delay proceedings yet again, asks Lester Kiewit of the NPA. 22 April 2021 2:09 PM
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst "We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Local
Alien trees and fynbos fuel loads are a ticking time bomb, warns researcher Dr Alanna Rebelo says Cape Town needs to manage vegation properly as the risk for more fires is extremely high. 22 April 2021 12:59 PM
Helen Zille discusses new book and why SA won’t survive imported 'woke' culture DA federal council chair Helen Zille has a new book that explores "wokeness" as a political fad and the risk it poses to SA's demo... 22 April 2021 12:45 PM
'Khusela Diko is the fall guy to divert attention from others in ANC' ANC has skeletons in the closet regarding corruption and they need to have a fall guy, says political analyst Oscar van Heerden. 22 April 2021 9:27 AM
View all Politics
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Incredible feat as Staffie saves her little brother from swimming pool The canine rescue went viral, and now the brave pooch has received an award from the Boksburg SPCA. 22 April 2021 11:11 AM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
View all Sport
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 April 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 16 April 2021 5:40 PM
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
View all Entertainment
ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting The ANC says it has appealed to Dirco to use every diplomatic platform available to ensure that US authorities thoroughly investig... 21 April 2021 1:58 PM
[VIDEO] Shocking footage of cop tackling elderly woman with dementia A lawsuit was filed against a Colorado police dept over claims officers used excessive force during arrest of a 73-year-old woman. 21 April 2021 10:12 AM
Find the next Bitcoin with Revix The world is changing, your investments should be too. Revix.com's bundles make it easier for you to invest in cryptocurrencies. 20 April 2021 9:10 AM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
What’s the cost of not having electricity? – Cosatu on powerships "We have to get every possible sort of electricity into the economy," says Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks. 20 April 2021 2:20 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
By-elections results: DA & ANC took a pounding

By-elections results: DA & ANC took a pounding

22 April 2021 12:18 PM

Guest : Dawie Scholtz |


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Concerns raised over the obs development

22 April 2021 1:04 PM

Guest : Peta Blom | PhD candidate in Urban Ecology at University of Cape Town |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

River Club development praised by the WC First Nations Collective

22 April 2021 12:54 PM

Guest : Zenzile Khoisan |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Repatriation plans for Lindani's body?

22 April 2021 12:47 PM

Guest : Nonhlanhla Myeni |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma ditches legal team

22 April 2021 12:25 PM

Guest : Sipho Ngwema | Spokesperson at National Prosecution Authority |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Suspension of Supra and others

22 April 2021 12:23 PM

Guest : Tshidi Madia |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Super League falls apart

21 April 2021 1:11 PM

Guest : Courtney Freese | Former PSL winner at Manny Rangers |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

21 April 2021 1:10 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bleek and Lloyd saved!

21 April 2021 12:59 PM

Guest : Pippa Skotnes | Director at Centre for Curating the Archive |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Importance of proving archival material

21 April 2021 12:50 PM

Guest : Prof Ciraj Rassool |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local govt election date set for 27 October - IEC explains what happens next

Politics

South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at

Business Lifestyle Africa

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

Lifestyle

Arrest in Lonwabo Jack's murder case welcomed

22 April 2021 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Tokyo Sexwale sets the record straight on heritage fund

22 April 2021 2:15 PM

FlySafair's booking system down, flight tickets available at airports

22 April 2021 1:48 PM

