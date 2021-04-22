Concerns raised over the obs development

Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 15:10 Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 15:20 Appeal to save Liliesleaf Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nicholas Wolpe - Founder And Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Tust

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:50 Update on Covid situation in India Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan

125 125

Today at 16:05 JSC and John Hlope Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert

125 125

Today at 16:20 By-election results Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:55 Masiphumelele Rugby Football Club Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ryan Christian

125 125

Today at 17:05 Tokyo Sexwale presser Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:20 Engineering Council of SA reaction to import of Cuban engineers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mashao Lawrence Lebea

125 125