Crisis in the DA Western Cape

Today at 12:27
Serial rapist arrested in Johannesburg
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Athlenda Mathe
Major General Bafana Linda - National Head for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations at Saps
Today at 12:37
Concern of Atlantic Seaboard water - Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Assoc responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Lydia Abel - Vice chair at - SFB Seapoint Fresnaye & Bantry Bay Residents Association
Today at 12:40
52 percent of investigated WC saps members guilty of corruption (from 2009 to now)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Will Ace Magashule step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons Many baboon advocates argue paintballing is not only cruel but ineffective in 'herding' baboons away from residential areas. 29 April 2021 11:14 AM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part "Between May and October, we’re going to try to vaccinate 16.5 million people," says health writer Laura Lopez Gonzalez. 29 April 2021 8:58 AM
'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't' Open Secrets' Hennie Van Vuuren says President Ramaphosa's first day of testimony before the Zondo Commission was wishy-washy. 29 April 2021 8:18 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital "Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen. 29 April 2021 11:06 AM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Cape Town Film Studios fully booked, set to have bumper year Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, tells Refilwe Moloto it looks like they are in for a record year. 28 April 2021 8:46 AM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Crisis in the DA Western Cape

Crisis in the DA Western Cape

29 April 2021 12:29 PM

Guest : Jan Jan Joubert |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

29 April 2021 12:17 PM

Guest : Jaco Londt |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: South Africa’s new debit order system in full effect from May

28 April 2021 1:04 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Indians Second Wave disaster

28 April 2021 12:55 PM

Guest : Prof Alf Nilsen | Prof of Sociology at University of Pretoria |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mango Airlines suspended

28 April 2021 12:44 PM

Guest : Benediction Zubane - MANGO SA Spokesperson |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Resumption of Sisonke vaccine trial

28 April 2021 12:32 PM

Guest : Marika Champion | Director of Communications at Western Cape                                                                          Health department|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Exclutisve with Gwede Mantashe

28 April 2021 12:27 PM

Guest : Tshidi Madia |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa before the Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 12:23 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 April 2021 12:53 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Waar's die Pa's?

27 April 2021 12:49 PM

Guest : Julian Jansen |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Denis Goldberg House of Hope

27 April 2021 12:38 PM

Guest : Debbie Budlender |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

MKMVA backs Sisulu over deployment of Cuban engineers in SA

29 April 2021 11:29 AM

