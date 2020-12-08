Africa Business Focus

Today at 04:50 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Micro resolutions, an easier way to reach your fitness goals Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

125 125

Today at 05:10 FEDSAS on the postponement of re-opening of public schools Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

125 125

Today at 05:46 Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Andile Ndlovu - Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

125 125

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 06:25 Tokyo's Summer Olympics still faces uncertainty Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Michael Goldman - Associate Professor Sport Management Program at University of San Francisco

125 125

Today at 06:40 Home Affairs' limited services explained Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs

125 125

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Sassa CEO on disability grant crisis Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Totsie Memela

125 125

Today at 07:20 Energy expert: Latest loadshedding came as no surprise Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Trailblazer: Pioneering pulmonologist had humble beginnings Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Emmanuel Taban - Pulmonologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa

125 125

Today at 08:21 Binge Club Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matt Green

125 125

Today at 09:33 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:40 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 09:50 The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chris Smith

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:20 Economic oppurtunities in the City of Cape Town Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 10:33 School uniforms must remain affordable Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Tembinkosi Bonakele

125 125