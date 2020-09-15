Africa Business Focus

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Gupta sanctions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Total declares 'force majeure' & withdraws from Mozam LNG project
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:15
356 life sentences handed down to 266 sexual offences perpetrators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
DHA to visit refugee site in Bellville
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Hafiz Mohammed
Hafiz Mohammed
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Hafiz Mohammed
Today at 12:27
Denis Goldberg House of Hope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Guests
Julian Jansen
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:49
THE BROKEN RAINBOW PODCAST: HOMELESS WHILE QUEER - THE SEARCH FOR A SAFE HOME
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mihlali Ntsabo
Guests
Mihlali Ntsabo
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Greg Hart
Guests
Dr Greg Hart
Today at 13:33
Travel - Ocean Wonder Sea Safari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Lipschitz
Guests
Paul Lipschitz
Today at 13:41
Lockdown recipe storytelling book event supports the arts and helps to raise funds for the Baxter Theatre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ruby Marks
Guests
Ruby Marks
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Teen Depression in the pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Megan de Beyer
Guests
Megan de Beyer
Today at 14:50
Music with Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 15:20
SuperMash: Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
Guests
Collen Mashawana
Today at 15:40
Mango airline's troubles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 15:50
Business liquidations rise by 49%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 16:05
Ms Gigaba's testimony at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Guests
Karyn Maughan
