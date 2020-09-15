Africa Business Focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
Gupta sanctions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Total declares 'force majeure' & withdraws from Mozam LNG project
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:15
356 life sentences handed down to 266 sexual offences perpetrators
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronwyn Pithey - Advocate at Women's Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
DHA to visit refugee site in Bellville
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tommy Makhode - Director-General at Department of Home Affairs
Hafiz Mohammed
Today at 12:27
Denis Goldberg House of Hope
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Today at 12:40
Waar's die Pa's?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julian Jansen
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:49
THE BROKEN RAINBOW PODCAST: HOMELESS WHILE QUEER - THE SEARCH FOR A SAFE HOME
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mihlali Ntsabo
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Greg Hart
Today at 13:33
Travel - Ocean Wonder Sea Safari
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Lipschitz
Today at 13:41
Lockdown recipe storytelling book event supports the arts and helps to raise funds for the Baxter Theatre
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ruby Marks
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Teen Depression in the pandemic
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Megan de Beyer
Today at 14:50
Music with Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 15:20
SuperMash: Johannesburg boy to become youngest to give a TEDx Talk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Collen Mashawana
Today at 15:40
Mango airline's troubles
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 15:50
Business liquidations rise by 49%
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative
Today at 16:05
Ms Gigaba's testimony at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Noordhoek conservationists take CoCT to court to stop wetland road build Alison Faraday of NEAG and Toadnuts talks to John Maytham about why they believe such a road will degrade the wetlands. 27 April 2021 11:36 AM
'Alien trees make beautiful furniture - businesses can help planet and economy' Avocado Vision's Jules Newton explains why corporates must work with government to clear alien forests and make money out of it. 27 April 2021 10:50 AM
CT refugees have until Friday to choose between reintegration or repatriation The refugees can either choose resettlement with communities in and around Cape Town or voluntary repatriation back to their count... 27 April 2021 9:53 AM
View all Local
COCT collects baboon proof bins, tells residents 'no more baboons in Kommetjie' Lobby group Baboon Matters shared this jaw-dropping incident on Facebook. 26 April 2021 10:50 AM
'No parking attendants in the CBD is hurting small businesses' CBD business owner explains office workers are parking in the now free bays all day rather than in long term parking facilities. 26 April 2021 10:15 AM
Sisulu slammed for hiring Cuban engineers to fix SA's water infrastructure Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has defended the decision to hire 24 Cuban engineers for South Africa's infrastructur... 23 April 2021 9:28 AM
View all Politics
'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs' Columnist and tourism lecturer Dr. Unathi Henama says South Africa has missed out on an opportunity to become a vaccine tourism de... 27 April 2021 9:04 AM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Quadruple amputee Shan Visser debuts inspiring online talk show Quadruple amputee Shaninlea Visser has released a short documentary as an introduction to her very own inspiring talk show – The S... 25 April 2021 3:29 PM
10 new children's books you should get for your kids Kelly Commaille from Exclusive Books recommends some great new reads for kids to celebrate World Book Day. 23 April 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
View all Sport
SA's My Octopus Teacher wins best documentary Oscar The much-loved story of Craig Foster's special bond with an octopus in Cape Town's ocean has been recognised at the Oscars. 26 April 2021 6:46 AM
[WATCH] Zip Zap Circus creates moving acrobatic film The circus academy has created an acrobatic art film that symbolises the evolution of Zip Zap. 25 April 2021 12:26 PM
SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
View all Entertainment
UK slaps sanctions on Guptas and others. It's about time, says Lord Peter Hain The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions to stop notoriously corrupt people from entering and channeling money through the... 27 April 2021 11:10 AM
Debunking the myths and misconceptions about blockchain and cryptocurrency Revix's Sean Sanders discusses some of the myths and facts about blockchain and cryptocurrency. 26 April 2021 4:46 PM
SA's Miss Universe contender Natasha Joubert gets ready for global stage Beauty queen Natasha Joubert is gearing up to represent South Africa at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. 26 April 2021 4:39 PM
View all World
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
80% of Mozambiquans cannot afford an adequate diet – World Food Programme More than four in 10 children younger than five are stunted due to severe malnutrition. Lester Kiewit interviews JJ Cornish. 21 April 2021 1:28 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Africa Business Focus
arrow_forward
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

15 September 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

20 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Lwandile  Nene | International Debt Capital Markets Transactor at RMB |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

13 April 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

6 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria

23 March 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa

16 March 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Lourens  Harmse | Head of Africa Trading at RMB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

9 March 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

2 March 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

23 February 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

16 February 2021 7:31 PM

Guest: Neville   Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

9 February 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City-owned cemeteries plagued by vandalism and illegal occupation - Badroodien

Local

'Vaccine on arrival could've saved SA tourism if private sector could give jabs'

Business Lifestyle

'SANParks has allowed TMNP to deteriorate over the last 20 years'

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane testifies on Eskom, Estina project

27 April 2021 11:35 AM

'Parliament will hold Cabinet ministers more accountable' - Speaker Modise

27 April 2021 11:08 AM

Nigerian troops suffer heavy losses in drawn-out battles with jihadists

27 April 2021 9:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA