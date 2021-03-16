Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Africa Check debunks notion of 15million illegal migrants in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: When will SAA pay back the money?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Historic vote against Public Protector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Natasha Mazzone - DA Chief Whip
Today at 07:20
Competition commission to launch e-commerce sector enquiry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: SANParks addresses concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Property Mokoena - SanParks Managing Executive Parks
Dr Luthando Dziba - SanParks Managing Executive Conservation Services and Cultural Heritage
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rodger Foster Airlink CEO on how long it will take for the aviation industry to recover
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 10:08
"Coffins on Wheels"---NAAMSA says illegally converting panel vans into ambulances in South Africa a serious problem-
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CEO Profile - Simone Musgrave
Today with Kieno Kammies
Simone Musgrave - Founder at Musgrave Gin
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
WWF SA shares four disruptive trends in local charitable giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
SAHPRA plays a pivotal role in reviewing Covid-19 vaccine quality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 12:45
News Corp agrees deal with Google over payments for journalism
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:48
Curro results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - A big trend in City developments - micro apartments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Ndabezinhle Mkhize chairman of IG Markets SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
