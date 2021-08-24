Africa Business Focus

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...
Today at 05:10
D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 05:46
Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
Today at 06:10
Life Esidimeni hearings resume
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27
Today at 06:25
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaquile Southgate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibusiso Biyela
Today at 10:30
Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carolina Johanna Odman
Today at 11:05
Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles
Today at 13:33
Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frieda lloyd - Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
Latest Local
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral. 30 August 2021 6:52 PM
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Africa Business Focus
Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus

24 August 2021 8:01 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)| 


More episodes from Africa Business Focus

Africa Business Focus - RAND 17.6% OVERVALUED ACCORDING TO RMB MILK INDEX

17 August 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Neville   Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

10 August 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

3 August 2021 7:50 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

27 July 2021 7:49 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

20 July 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Daniel  Kavishe | Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

6 July 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

22 June 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Adetunji Omotola | Independent  African Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

15 June 2021 7:41 PM

Guest: Neville   Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

8 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

Local

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

30 August 2021 8:55 PM

KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

30 August 2021 8:35 PM

Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

30 August 2021 7:46 PM

