Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Micro resolutions, an easier way to reach your fitness goals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 05:10
FEDSAS on the postponement of re-opening of public schools
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
125
Today at 05:46
Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andile Ndlovu - Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu
Guests
Andile Ndlovu - Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Tokyo's Summer Olympics still faces uncertainty
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Goldman - Associate Professor Sport Management Program at University of San Francisco
Guests
Michael Goldman - Associate Professor Sport Management Program at University of San Francisco
125
Today at 06:40
Home Affairs' limited services explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Sassa CEO on disability grant crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Totsie Memela
Guests
Totsie Memela
125
Today at 07:20
Energy expert: Latest loadshedding came as no surprise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Pioneering pulmonologist had humble beginnings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Taban - Pulmonologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Taban - Pulmonologist at Mediclinic Southern Africa
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Green
Guests
Matt Green
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:20
Economic oppurtunities in the City of Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:33
School uniforms must remain affordable
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele
Guests
Tembinkosi Bonakele
125
Today at 11:05
Cell C gives clarity on the "migration of cutomers"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up