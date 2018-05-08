Telkom advert last Sunday: ‘It’s Mother’s Day’. Except, it wasn’t!

Ad expert Andy Rice gives Telkom and Sunday Times a “zero” for an ad last Sunday telling us its Mother's Day.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
