ANN7, New Age rebrand… The customer is no fool, warns ad expert Andy Rice

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB-Dr Beverly Shrand Talks about how COVID 19 has impacted businesses and their teams Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Beverly Shrand

125 125

Today at 11:32 JEFF to help South Africans get their Fit on in January 2021 with over 50 free live workouts each wee Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sam Paddock

125 125

Today at 11:45 Sanccob Appeal:Help needed to stabilise crisis with Cape Cormorant chicks Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Katta Ludynia - SANCCOB's Research Manager

125 125

Today at 12:10 Loadshedding continues to plague South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

125 125

Today at 12:15 Human RIghts Commission responds to SASSA debacle The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Nissen

125 125

Today at 12:23 Treasury suggests more Covid tax for vaccines. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

125 125

Today at 12:27 Neil Agget inquest resumes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Moray Hathorn - Attorney for the Aggett at ....

125 125

Today at 12:40 How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

125 125

Today at 12:45 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana

125 125

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch with South African filmmaker Nomawonga Khumalo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nomawonga Khumalo

125 125

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com

125 125

Today at 13:40 Food - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sergio Luiz

125 125

Today at 15:20 The reality of the booze ban Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert

125 125

Today at 15:40 Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Bakkie that South Africans love most? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

125 125

Today at 16:05 Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

125 125

Today at 16:20 Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marlene le Roux - Artscape

125 125

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

125 125

Today at 17:05 The great school reopening debate Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity

125 125

Today at 17:20 Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

125 125

Today at 17:45 Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust

125 125

Today at 18:08 PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125