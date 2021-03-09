Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM

Today at 04:50 Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....

Today at 05:10 Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16% Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mthubanzi Mniki - Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

Today at 05:46 Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairman at Passenger Rail Agency Of South Africa (Prasa)

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Cape Winelands Airport Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications

Today at 07:07 Public Protector tug of war exposes ANC power struggle Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ralph Mathekga

Today at 07:20 First peer-reviewed Ivermectin study published Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 The Wednesday Panel: Table Mountain's missing money Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick

Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain

Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:45 Tackling fake qualifications Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:32 TownshipTech Pitch Competition Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Carrie Leaver

