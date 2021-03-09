Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Today at 04:50
Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke - Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate at ....
Today at 05:10
Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16%
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mthubanzi   Mniki - Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Today at 05:46
Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - Board Chairman at Passenger Rail Agency Of South Africa (Prasa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Cape Winelands Airport
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 07:07
Public Protector tug of war exposes ANC power struggle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 07:20
First peer-reviewed Ivermectin study published
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The Wednesday Panel: Table Mountain's missing money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:45
Tackling fake qualifications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA Business for South Africa (B4SA) says elderly people should be vaccinated against Covid-19 before other essential workers. 9 March 2021 7:22 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
View all Local
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Group behind xenophobic attacks in Durban claim to be MKMVA members The mob responsible for the attack on foreign vendors in the Durban CBD on Monday are purportedly members of the MKMVA in KZN. 9 March 2021 2:47 PM
Mazzone: I believe MPs can put political ideologies aside for Mkhwebane motion Parliamentarians will soon decide on whether to approve an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold offi... 9 March 2021 10:19 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
Master KG has legitimate right to bill brands for commercial use of 'Jerusalema' A trademark attorney says Master KG and Warner Music are legally entitled to demand licence fees for the commercial use of the vir... 9 March 2021 11:47 AM
View all Business
Date night: Why it's so important to prioritise our love relationships Even one hour that you go for a coffee date or take a walk together in your neighbourhood makes a difference, says Sihle Masukela. 9 March 2021 4:15 PM
'I am scared' - Covid-19 through the eyes of a child: Whatsapps reveal fear A series of Whatsapp messages between two 8-year-olds last year reveal the fear felt by children around the Covid-19 pandemic. 8 March 2021 9:28 AM
Maxhosa designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about creating ’Coming 2 America' looks MaXhosa Africa designer Laduma Ngxokolo still can’t believe that he got to work with Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E... 6 March 2021 1:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March. 5 March 2021 10:38 AM
Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery. 26 February 2021 3:08 PM
It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Ch... 26 February 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I was just in awe - Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on filming 'Coming 2 America' South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role in 'Coming 2 America' and how she deals with imposter syndrome. 6 March 2021 10:56 AM
UCT surgeons use holographic helmet to perform shoulder replacement surgery Shoulder and Elbow Unit head at Groote Schuur, Stephen Roche explains the groundbreaking procedure. 5 March 2021 6:12 PM
[WATCH] "It's called Love Island, not Love 'Robben' Island..." - Coconut Kelz Satirist Lesego Thlabi gives Love Island SA the Coconut Kelz treatment in her latest video...click to watch. 4 March 2021 2:10 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Meghan Markle: 'There were concerns about how dark his skin colour might be Duchess of Sussex talks to Oprah Winfrey about shocking allegations made by members of the Royal family. 8 March 2021 12:12 PM
At height of 80s AIDS pandemic this woman sat with shunned and dying men A woman living in Arkansas in the mid-1980s describes how she found herself thrust into the heart of the rising AIDS pandemic. 5 March 2021 3:05 PM
View all World
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming. 25 February 2021 1:53 PM
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates. 25 February 2021 9:06 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
arrow_forward
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

9 March 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

2 March 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

16 February 2021 7:20 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

9 February 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

2 February 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

26 January 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 January 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

12 January 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 December 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's elderly should be vaccinated before other groups - B4SA

Local

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

Business Local Politics

[BEFORE AND AFTER PICS] John Maytham's lockdown locks get the chop

Local

EWN Highlights

Gungubele left discomfited by Magashule communicating ANC's position on Zuma

9 March 2021 8:22 PM

COVID-19 worsening already alarming rate of violence against women: WHO

9 March 2021 7:21 PM

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, South Africa arrivals

9 March 2021 7:00 PM

