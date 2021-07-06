Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 05:46 NLT joins plea to gov for relief as possible sales ban extension looms Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders

Today at 06:10 Legal battle for placement of medical interns Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Matthew Yeko

Today at 06:25 Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Melia Tappan - Owner at Noise Boys (Bellville)

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday : Where to? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre

Today at 07:07 SA employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Darren Bergman - Spokesperson on International Relations at Democratic Alliance

Today at 07:20 Renew your license disks! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Panel: more transparency needed in SA's vaccine program Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Fatima Hassan

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Chris Hani district council writes off R1bn The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vicky Knoetze - Shadow MEC at Eastern Cape COGTA

Today at 10:05 The History of... TV in South Africa 45 years on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Theo Rutstein - Executive Chairman at Teljoy Group

Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT

