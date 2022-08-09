Heroes and Zeros, with Zetu Damane

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
University downgrades unlikely under draft policy to reclassify institutions John Maytham interviews Jonathan Jansen, professor of education at Stellenbosch University, about the proposed draft policy for un... 10 August 2022 10:12 PM
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA). 10 August 2022 9:14 PM
The Princess Project offers a helping hand to disadvantaged matriculants Pippa Hudson spoke to Erica Pienaar - founder of The Princess Project who helps source dresses, shoes, suits and more at no cost t... 10 August 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 August 2022 3:50 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
View all Politics
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure. 10 August 2022 7:15 PM
Nedbank interim dividend shoots above pre-COVID levels off strong results Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown after the Nedbank Group posts its half year results. 10 August 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: What are the risks of shopping at an auction? Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about some cases where bidders have lost out. Listeners also called in, to... 10 August 2022 8:29 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup Africa Melane interviews Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation. 8 August 2022 8:41 PM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion

