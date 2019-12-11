Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

Hydro dams use high-pressure water under gravity to drive turbines connected to generators. They are effectively mechanical batteries in that we can use electrical energy to pump water into the dams when demand is low and then release it when demand peaks to provide the additional electricity when needed.
Battery storage is needed to reduce the need for baseload generation (which is the minimum needed to be generated consistently) and to use the off-peak times to store the energy that can be used during the peak times to effectively create a relatively flat demand to use the least amount of resources to generate the required amount of electricity.
image credit: EnergyVault.com
How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.
Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.
2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.
Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.
Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others.
The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.
image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.
The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox.
He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated.
image credit: Kateryna Kon
500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.
The question is will we switch?
image credit: Tookapic
Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities.
This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.
image credit: Ant Group
Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020
Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome.
One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites.
Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects.
Here is what their models predict and how they get there.
Image credit: 123rf.com
If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.
The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield.
If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable.
Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.
Image credit: 123rf.com
