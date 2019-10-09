The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea

There are over seven billion people on the planet which means at any time there are a lot of us not feeling very well. A 2015 review determined that 95% of us have health problems, a big part of that is that there are a lot more of us that are older and so are affected by age-related conditions. We are also able to diagnose many more conditions than ever before.



It does not mean we know everything nor that any doctor could be expected to diagnose all the known conditions, there are just too many and part of the challenge is that often symptoms are common across many conditions.



For doctors, it is a process of elimination, while most patients expect to get an instant answer and simple cure.



Photo by EVG photos from Pexels



