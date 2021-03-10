Rupert Murdoch and how he built a multinational media empire

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?



It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.



A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.



Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.



Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.



Audio credit: ABC Australia



Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com

