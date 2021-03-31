Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SABC exodus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rob Forbes
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
WC Easter Traffic Plan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Edmond Baumgartner shares his story about reverse discrimination the workplace
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edmond Baumgarten
Today at 10:45
Green Connection Calls on public to say "NO" to "KARPOWERSHIPS"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Happy Bless' story
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Happy Bless
Today at 11:45
Trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
Silencing the Guns - ISS webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Cabo Delgado on the ground Fernando Lima,
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fernando Lima - Chairman, journalist and political commentator at MediaCoop (Mozambique)
Today at 12:37
JHB launches its Easter safety campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
New impound laws for Western Cape drag racers - Transport MEC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.
Research scientist explains what caused fish-die off V&A Harbour Stephen Lamberth, a scientist at the Fisheries Dept, says a series of naturally occurring events led to mass fish deaths at the W...
Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi Committee chair Faith Muthambi reprimanded an EC traditional leader after a naked woman appeared behind him during a virtual parli...
NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside 'The case is dropped but I am not finished with those cops,' says bereaved husband Arnold Tembo.
Ace Magashule – appearing relaxed - plants trees in Soweto "Ace Magashule is planting trees," says Tshidi Madia. "His message is, 'I'm relaxed. I'm the Secretary-General of the ANC'."
'Teachers should work on building kids' resilience to weather future crises' Covid-19 put teachers on the frontline of education in 2020. SPARK Schools' Stacey Brewer shares the valuable lessons learned.
TymeBank hits 3-million customer mark in just over 2 years Digital TymeBank says it's signing up between 3,000 and 5,000 new customers a day. The Money Show interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan.
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown.
[VIDEO] 'Unruly passenger' kicked off FlySafair flight for refusing to wear mask FlySafair says a decision was made to escort an unruly passenger off one of its flights on Tuesday morning after he refused to com...
Tax return says 'submitted' on my Sars profile, yet Sars disagrees - caller Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe vows to take this matter up with Sars speedily after Andy's fruitless emails and calls to Sars.
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It's a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it's on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You're 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There's lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!' The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon.
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.
South Africa has a direct interest in what's happening in Cabo Delgado - DA MP DA MP Kobus Marais says South Africa has a role to play in bringing stability to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province but efforts mu...
Africa's healthcare technology sector is booming "There's a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There's a drastic increase in funding."
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat.
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.
Food or electricity? Poor South Africans must choose, as Eskom hikes tariffs Eskom hikes its tariffs by 15.6% on Thursday. "Safcei did a study," says Wayne du Plessis. "We found people are having to choose."
'Powerships an embarrassing symbol of massive failure' John Maytham interviews Prof Anton Eberhard of the UCT Graduate School of Business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com


How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:26 PM

Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.

In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.

Audio credit: Bloomberg 

A big trend in City developments - micro apartments

17 March 2021 7:25 PM

Mark Twain once offered this piece of investment advice, “Buy land, they don’t make it anymore”, but owning land is not only an economic goal, it remains a dream for most who see it as part of becoming an adult.

But it is not that simple, not that it ever was, but there are factors now that make owning a home more difficult despite most other parts of our lives getting easier. 

The principal issue is not that we are going to run out of land as Twain might suggest, but rather that the demand to occupy the same piece of it is increasing. 

Living in the heart of a city for those who also work there makes sense, but for young workers that would make the most of living in the city, they are the least likely to be able to afford it. 

Audio credit: Tiny House Movement | Andrew Morrison | TEDx

Rupert Murdoch and how he built a multinational media empire

10 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Executive Chairman of News Corp turns 90 in March and is arguably one of the most influential media owners of the last century. 

At its peak his companies numbered as many as 800 entities in 50 countries. He has been regarded as the person to help get Britain to support Brexit and for Americans to elect Donald Trump and most recently to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content by his titles.

audio credit: CBS News

Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

3 March 2021 7:24 PM

There are no shortages of bubbles at the moment, this is just the next one, but once it pops (again) there are some really good reasons for keeping it around.

Audio credit : CNBC Television

Image credit: Fran Hogan / Unsplash

Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:26 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.

A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.

Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.

Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.

Audio credit: ABC Australia

Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com

The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

17 February 2021 7:24 PM

How Brewster Kahle set about storing the contents of the web for future generations.

Image credit: Internet Archive

Audio credit: AOL

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:25 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

In the news thanks to Wall Street bets, but as one of the top 20 websites in the world its history makes for a fascinating timeline of the web.

Image credit: reddit.com

Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:23 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

27 January 2021 7:24 PM

This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.

A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier. 

Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.

Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com

NPA drops charges against Cape Town man speeding to dying wife's bedside

Local Politics

Phase 2 of vaccine rollout to start mid-May - here's what SA govt has planned

Local

Footage of naked woman on Parly zoom meeting has embarrassed committee: Muthambi

Politics

58 more COVID-19 fatalities push SA death toll to 52,846

1 April 2021 6:42 AM

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

1 April 2021 5:32 AM

Macron announces school closures and defends strategy

1 April 2021 5:26 AM

