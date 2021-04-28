Have we reached Peak Petrol?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Mervyn Coetzee - From Pool Cleaner to PhD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mervyn Coetzee
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof. Clarke Scholtz - Professor Of Entomology at University of Pretoria
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Making the most of your hair
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elma Titus - Trichologist at ...
Today at 14:40
LatchOn! Tygerberg Hospital embarks on a breast milk donation drive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Falken
Today at 14:50
Music with Neil Gonsalves
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neil Gonsalves
Today at 15:20
Academic: Fire highlights UCT mismanagement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Boris Johnson's woes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Eastern Cape water crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
SAFTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosazana Khanyile
Today at 17:05
Day 2 of Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Will Ace Magashule step aside
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 17:45
50 Year Celebration of Cap Classique and Kaapse Vonkel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Malan
Latest Local
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
City of Cape Town is updating Animal Keeping Policy and want to hear from you The City is amending its Animal Keeping Policy and the public has until 17 May to comment. 29 April 2021 9:52 AM
20 million South Africans go to bed hungry each night Food rescuers SA Harvest's CEO Alan Browde says they reached a milestone of 5 million meals over the ast 15 months. 29 April 2021 6:41 AM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation' Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue. 28 April 2021 12:24 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Ramaphosa takes Zondo Commission hot seat ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying at the state capture inquiry in his capacity as the leader of the governing party. 28 April 2021 10:39 AM
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Call to donate blood as SANBS stocks dwindle The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing severe blood stock shortages. 29 April 2021 10:29 AM
Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa Mango Airlines had to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday 28 April due to outstanding payments to Airports Company of Sout... 28 April 2021 2:06 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward. 28 April 2021 1:25 PM
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys "Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact." 28 April 2021 8:48 AM
Indian authorities charge man after making oxygen plea for dying grandfather Police in India reportedly charged a man who used Twitter to try to find oxygen for his dying grandfather amid an oxygen crisis in... 29 April 2021 11:50 AM
'UK and Indian variants likely the cause of Covid surge in India's second wave' Professor Rajib Dasgupta of the Jawaharlal Nehru University says the UK and Indian variants led to a surge of cases from February. 29 April 2021 10:47 AM
Art teacher tells girl (6) her painting is 'wrong' – Twitter comes to the rescue "Her teacher said she did it wrong! The girl was depressed," says Barbara Friedman. "For once Twitter got something right." 29 April 2021 10:14 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'No surpise' as Total suspends work on $20bn Mozambique LNG plant, says Opperman French energy giant Total has suspended its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique indefinitely. 27 April 2021 1:08 PM
South Africa is bleeding rich people – but it’s still where the money’s at Despite the drain, the country is still home to over twice as many dollar millionaires as any other African country. 22 April 2021 11:45 AM
Covid-19 spirals out of control in India: 'Worst humanitarian crisis since 1947' "It’s devastating," says Prof Alf Nilsen. "Crematoriums are working overtime. There is public desperation outside hospitals." 28 April 2021 1:27 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Have we reached Peak Petrol?

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash


Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

A shortage of computer chips is the latest challenge to the global economy

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:24 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.

The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.

Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman

 

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:26 PM

Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.

In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.

Audio credit: Bloomberg 

A big trend in City developments - micro apartments

17 March 2021 7:25 PM

Mark Twain once offered this piece of investment advice, “Buy land, they don’t make it anymore”, but owning land is not only an economic goal, it remains a dream for most who see it as part of becoming an adult.

But it is not that simple, not that it ever was, but there are factors now that make owning a home more difficult despite most other parts of our lives getting easier. 

The principal issue is not that we are going to run out of land as Twain might suggest, but rather that the demand to occupy the same piece of it is increasing. 

Living in the heart of a city for those who also work there makes sense, but for young workers that would make the most of living in the city, they are the least likely to be able to afford it. 

Audio credit: Tiny House Movement | Andrew Morrison | TEDx

Rupert Murdoch and how he built a multinational media empire

10 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Executive Chairman of News Corp turns 90 in March and is arguably one of the most influential media owners of the last century. 

At its peak his companies numbered as many as 800 entities in 50 countries. He has been regarded as the person to help get Britain to support Brexit and for Americans to elect Donald Trump and most recently to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content by his titles.

audio credit: CBS News

Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

3 March 2021 7:24 PM

There are no shortages of bubbles at the moment, this is just the next one, but once it pops (again) there are some really good reasons for keeping it around.

Audio credit : CNBC Television

Image credit: Fran Hogan / Unsplash

Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:26 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.

A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.

Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.

Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.

Audio credit: ABC Australia

Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com

'This was the moment for Ramaphosa to lay it all bare for the nation. He didn't'

Politics

SA has now 'secured' enough vaccines for herd immunity – now for the hard part

Local

DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela steps down amid qualifications saga

Politics

Ramaphosa: Jonas’ Gupta claim made Mantashe realise party couldn’t probe family

29 April 2021 12:18 PM

Madikizela resignation: Good Party happy, WC ANC accuses DA of double standards

29 April 2021 12:09 PM

NW ANCWL’s Lenkopane: I found out about my suspension through media

29 April 2021 11:46 AM

